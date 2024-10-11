Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Increases By 86.4%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Murano Global Investments Stock Performance

MRNOW remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Murano Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

