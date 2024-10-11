Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Expands By 412.5%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MALRY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 1,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

