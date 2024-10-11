Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 25,525.0%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 25,525.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

LMGDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 126,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,843. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

