Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 25,525.0%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 25,525.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 5.0 %
LMGDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 126,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,843. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
About Lumina Gold
