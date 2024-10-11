Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 312.9%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTNC stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,210,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703,602. Labor Smart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.47.

Labor Smart, Inc engages in providing temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

