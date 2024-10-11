Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 312.9%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Performance
LTNC stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,210,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703,602. Labor Smart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.47.
Labor Smart Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Labor Smart
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.