Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Decreases By 65.3%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1435 dividend. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

