Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 114.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

