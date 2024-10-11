Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 114.3%

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.