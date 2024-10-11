Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rises By 164.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IOBCF remained flat at $14.30 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.
About Ion Beam Applications
