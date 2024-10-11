Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Increases By 600.0%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLFP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

About Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

