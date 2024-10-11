Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Declines By 66.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.99 on Thursday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.
