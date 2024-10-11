Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Declines By 66.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.99 on Thursday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

