Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 942.9%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $38.54.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
