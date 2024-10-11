Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Expands By 160.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:GCMGW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
