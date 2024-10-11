Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Expands By 160.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GCMGW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

