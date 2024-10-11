Short Interest in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Rises By 1,600.0%

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSCS opened at $35.02 on Friday. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

