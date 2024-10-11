Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Declines By 99.8%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FTDS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $52.79.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

