Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Drops By 53.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITBP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 6,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

