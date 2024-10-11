Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Expands By 248.8%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,700 shares, a growth of 248.8% from the September 15th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.3 days.

Fibra UNO Trading Down 3.2 %

Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Featured Articles

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

