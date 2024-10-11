Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Declines By 77.5%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 5,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

