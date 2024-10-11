Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Grows By 114.2%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,000 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the September 15th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,860.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
