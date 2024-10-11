Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 58.9%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Canfor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. 6,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,209. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.
Canfor Company Profile
