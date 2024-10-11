Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 58.9%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. 6,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,209. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

