Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Expands By 112.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

