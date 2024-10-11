Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

BYIT opened at GBX 479 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,521.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 433.80 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 665 ($8.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 507.69.

In related news, insider Sam Mudd purchased 5,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,110.85). In other news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.49), for a total value of £25,638.24 ($33,553.51). Also, insider Sam Mudd bought 5,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,110.85). 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

