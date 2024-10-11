Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $15.13. Seven & i shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 95,143 shares trading hands.

Seven & i Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

