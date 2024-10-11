Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Down 12.8% – Here’s Why

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.68). 10,066,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 976% from the average session volume of 935,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.80 ($1.92).

Senior Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £543.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,871.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Senior Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Senior

About Senior

In other Senior news, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £158,000 ($206,779.22). Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

