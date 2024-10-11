Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 52.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

