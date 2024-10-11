Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.29. The company has a market cap of $499.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
