Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,206. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

