SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 531058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 50.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

