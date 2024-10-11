Scout24 (ETR:G24) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €79.50 ($87.36) and last traded at €79.20 ($87.03), with a volume of 60557 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.45 ($86.21).

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

