Scott Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Farrell Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VCEB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.75. 25,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

