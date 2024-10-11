Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

VEA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 531,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

