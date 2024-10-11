Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,185 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.52. 581,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

