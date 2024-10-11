Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 32187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 381,954 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 176,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 335,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.