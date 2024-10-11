Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.43, but opened at $22.96. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 38,653 shares changing hands.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,921 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 114,912 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $354,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,059.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

