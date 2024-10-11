SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SCHMID Group Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHMD opened at $3.48 on Friday. SCHMID Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79.
About SCHMID Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SCHMID Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.