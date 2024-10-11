SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $256.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.35. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 278.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.