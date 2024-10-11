Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.47.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

