Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAR. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $330.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 193.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

