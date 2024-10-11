Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 993 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

