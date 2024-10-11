Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 19,447 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $133,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $26.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,067.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,006.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,739.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.