Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.76. Sappi shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Sappi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

