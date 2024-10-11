Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 235.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

