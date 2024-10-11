Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after buying an additional 210,558 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,293,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,064,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $175.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

