Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 12,170 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.