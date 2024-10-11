Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,246.07.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,040.50 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,737.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

