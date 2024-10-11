Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,352,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 706,558 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

