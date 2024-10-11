Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $802.57 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $826.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.55. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

