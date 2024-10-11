Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.90.

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after buying an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

