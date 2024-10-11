Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.14.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$158.27 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$165.54.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

