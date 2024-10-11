San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

