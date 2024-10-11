San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,069 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $99.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.