San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,586 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,595 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NYSE PFE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

